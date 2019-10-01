Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.61 24.82M -0.90 0.00 LivaNova PLC 79 2.07 48.17M -4.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intersect ENT Inc. and LivaNova PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intersect ENT Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,299,703.26% -22.9% -19.9% LivaNova PLC 60,859,128.24% -13.3% -8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, LivaNova PLC has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, LivaNova PLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and LivaNova PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 54.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 96.1% of LivaNova PLC shares. Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 0.4% are LivaNova PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LivaNova PLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors LivaNova PLC beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.