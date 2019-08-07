Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 27 4.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.20 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Invacare Corporation’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Invacare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 82.07% for Intersect ENT Inc. with consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while Invacare Corporation had bullish trend.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.