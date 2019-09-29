Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.53 24.82M -0.90 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 51 2.84 75.51M 1.48 30.82

In table 1 we can see Intersect ENT Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intersect ENT Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,387,173.40% -22.9% -19.9% Globus Medical Inc. 149,229,249.01% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Globus Medical Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Globus Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Globus Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.00% and an $26.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.