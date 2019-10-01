Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.61 24.82M -0.90 0.00 CONMED Corporation 99 2.24 27.59M 1.05 83.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intersect ENT Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,299,703.26% -22.9% -19.9% CONMED Corporation 27,936,411.50% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CONMED Corporation’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Intersect ENT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Intersect ENT Inc. is $26.33, with potential upside of 54.79%. CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 average target price and a 4.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than CONMED Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.56% respectively. Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while CONMED Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors CONMED Corporation beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.