Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 24 5.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intersect ENT Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on the other hand, has -0.02 beta which makes it 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Intersect ENT Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential is 49.69% at a $26.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intersect ENT Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 62.88% are Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. was more bearish than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.