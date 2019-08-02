Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Reaches $17.23 52 Week Low; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

The stock of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.54 target or 4.00% below today's $17.23 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $538.22M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $16.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.53M less. The stock decreased 14.43% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 546,629 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $53.51 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 42.66 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of California.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 7,672 shares traded or 78.13% up from the average. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) has risen 2.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intersect ENT has $40 highest and $27 lowest target. $34’s average target is 97.33% above currents $17.23 stock price. Intersect ENT had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Berenberg.

