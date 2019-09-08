Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 25 4.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.58 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intersect ENT Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ViewRay Inc.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential is 54.79% at a $26.33 average target price. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 55.44%. Based on the data given earlier, ViewRay Inc. is looking more favorable than Intersect ENT Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats ViewRay Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.