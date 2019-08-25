Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.37 N/A -0.90 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.04 N/A -11.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intersect ENT Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.78 beta means Intersect ENT Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 93.56% for Intersect ENT Inc. with consensus target price of $29.75. On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s potential upside is 187.54% and its consensus target price is $9. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Intersect ENT Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has weaker performance than Intersect ENT Inc.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.