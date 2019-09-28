Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intersect ENT Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Intersect ENT Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intersect ENT Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,387,173.40% -22.90% -19.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Intersect ENT Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 24.82M 17 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

$26.33 is the average target price of Intersect ENT Inc., with a potential upside of 59.00%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 184.27%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intersect ENT Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Intersect ENT Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intersect ENT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors beat Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.