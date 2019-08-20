Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.90% -19.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

$29.75 is the average target price of Intersect ENT Inc., with a potential upside of 87.70%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 77.73%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Intersect ENT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers beat Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.