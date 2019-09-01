Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intersect ENT Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Intersect ENT Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.90% -19.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Intersect ENT Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

Intersect ENT Inc. presently has an average price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 87.50%. Based on the results shown earlier, Intersect ENT Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intersect ENT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend while Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intersect ENT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers beat Intersect ENT Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.