Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Intersect ENT Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.90% -19.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

$29.75 is the consensus target price of Intersect ENT Inc., with a potential upside of 80.30%. The competitors have a potential upside of 71.89%. Given Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intersect ENT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance while Intersect ENT Inc.’s peers have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intersect ENT Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intersect ENT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.