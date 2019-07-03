Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Comparison side by side

Both Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 29 6.15 N/A -0.90 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.81 N/A 0.49 8.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intersect ENT Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Intersect ENT Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Accuray Incorporated has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. Its rival Accuray Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 56.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of Accuray Incorporated is $5, which is potential 30.89% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intersect ENT Inc. is looking more favorable than Accuray Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 82.4% of Accuray Incorporated shares. About 2% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Accuray Incorporated has 15.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats Accuray Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.