Intersect Capital Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $456,165; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Private Wealth Advisors Lifted Holding by $478,820

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 2.60M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 4.27% or 1,800 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,243 shares. Weiss Multi reported 6,000 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 37,212 are held by Castleark Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Capital Management reported 0.19% stake. 2,736 are held by Mount Vernon Assoc Md. North Star Asset Management accumulated 3,267 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co holds 0.18% or 2,090 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Ltd owns 2,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,044 shares. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,628 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Management owns 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,624 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mirae Asset Investments Communication, Korea-based fund reported 63,760 shares. Westwood Gp stated it has 9,911 shares. Papp L Roy & has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Third Point Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has 8.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.53 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Baillie Gifford Co has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 236,838 shares. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% or 140,908 shares in its portfolio. 2,408 were reported by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Com. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,357 shares. Selway Asset has invested 1.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 15,889 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).