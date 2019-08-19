Intersect Capital Trimmed Its Unilever Plc (UL) Position; Patterson Uti Energy Has 0.91 Sentiment

Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 110 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 121 reduced and sold positions in Patterson Uti Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 195.87 million shares, down from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Patterson Uti Energy Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 91 Increased: 72 New Position: 38.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 3.69M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 9.08% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 340,057 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 455,675 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 4.74% invested in the company for 4.83 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.