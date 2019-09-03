Intersect Capital Trimmed By $763,434 Its Facebook (FB) Position; 1 Analysts Covering Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA)

Intersect Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 28.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 11,408 shares with $1.90M value, down from 16,007 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $510.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $182.75. About 5.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case highlights Facebook’s data riches; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Sri Lanka this week banned Facebook’s social media and messaging services in that country; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -36.59% below currents GBX 272.8 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 29 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Berenberg. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% or 4,976 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0.36% stake. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 880,796 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Company Asset Management Us has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jefferies Group Ltd invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foster & Motley has 1,738 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,000 were reported by Monetta Financial Service Inc. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 75,618 shares. Diligent Lc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 140,388 shares. Hawaii-based Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.07% above currents $182.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.55 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 3.10% or GBX 8.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 272.8. About 2.63M shares traded or 62.12% up from the average. Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.