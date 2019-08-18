Intersect Capital Stake in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $763,434; Lone Pine Capital Holds Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 16,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica has caused trust in the organization to erode among users; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects To Testify At U.S. Congressional Hearing; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $657.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 18,569 shares. 90 are held by First Manhattan Co. Bender Robert And Associate stated it has 16,829 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Tiger Glob Mngmt reported 389,500 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation accumulated 34,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sands Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 305,498 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.2% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2.69M shares. Ameriprise has 532,537 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 4.88 million shares. The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bloom Tree Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc reported 9,112 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,458 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Co owns 55,070 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,658 shares. Meridian Mngmt invested in 1.45% or 17,601 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 570,428 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Management reported 4,118 shares. Hartline owns 3,217 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 1.60M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.90 million shares stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications reported 289,680 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Wealthquest holds 0.11% or 1,746 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 22,597 shares.

