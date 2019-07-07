Intersect Capital Raised Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose While Bb&T Boosted Holding

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 10,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,359 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, up from 368,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.73M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Company invested 1.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ariel Ltd invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has 28,054 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 5,316 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Dana Invest Advsr Inc holds 282,290 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiedemann Advsr Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.84% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 5,380 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.37M shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,141 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover (NYSE:DFS) by 34,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,340 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertisin (NASDAQ:LAMR).

