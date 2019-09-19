Intersect Capital Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $453,492 as Market Valuation Declined; Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Its First Community (FCCO) Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Community (FCCO) by 155.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 38,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 18,901 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,130 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold FCCO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 24,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 343,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,873 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Renaissance Llc has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Northern Trust has 69,956 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Networks Lc has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Geode Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 77,635 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Commerce accumulated 92,096 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 1,073 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 90,792 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 342 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 14,806 shares in its portfolio. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Ltd reported 313,782 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 10 shares.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity.