Intersect Capital Raised Home Depot (HD) Position By $346,104; Oceaneering International (OII) Shorts Lowered By 1.75%

Intersect Capital Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 37.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc acquired 1,672 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 6,074 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 4,402 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $252.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $230.34. About 755,552 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. OII’s SI was 6.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 6.15M shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 6 days are for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII)’s short sellers to cover OII’s short positions. The SI to Oceaneering International Inc’s float is 6.21%. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 338,551 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has invested 1.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 13,790 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.35% or 11,909 shares. Reik And Co Lc has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.83 million are owned by Td Asset Incorporated. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.21% or 3,246 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pggm has 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Capital La owns 25,726 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tompkins reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Axa stated it has 726,865 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,454 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,238 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.31% below currents $230.34 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Co accumulated 24,900 shares. 124,529 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 10,697 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 67,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 59,132 shares. 13,679 are owned by Suntrust Banks. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 18,055 shares. 183,348 were reported by Swiss Bancorp. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 71,800 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 139,065 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3.16 million shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Us Comml Bank De holds 4,893 shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.