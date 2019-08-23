Intersect Capital Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Boosted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $65.87 Million as Share Value Declined

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 1.96 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 4.75 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Keys to Successful Timing the Markets – July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie cools on American Airlines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines (AAL) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) Inks Deal to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 14,785 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 65,848 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 690,415 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 353,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Oakworth Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mngmt Va stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). North Star Inv Management holds 80,961 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 12,831 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 150,150 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 600 were reported by Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 35,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J.