Intersect Capital Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $456,165; Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Position in Tenaris S A (TS) by $968,044

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 34,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 42,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $207.33 million for 19.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 40,158 shares to 539,663 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

