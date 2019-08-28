Intersect Capital Raised American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $456,165; Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Price Declined While Ngam Advisors LP Upped Holding

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 1.44 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 63,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 317,369 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 253,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 1.76 million shares traded or 202.24% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,516 shares to 17,380 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 39,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,046 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,516 shares to 17,380 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 39,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,046 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).