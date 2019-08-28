Intersect Capital Maintains Position in American Express Co (AXP); Pdt Partners Raised Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 422,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 295,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 20,487 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 35,476 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 57,093 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.45M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 34,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 110,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Com reported 355,258 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 9,659 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.36M shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 3.30 million shares. Maryland-based Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). First Interstate Bancshares has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 981 shares. Westwood Gp invested in 0.18% or 1.43M shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 3.18 million shares. Sei Invs holds 76,177 shares. 224,200 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,739 shares to 105,700 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 629,209 shares. Brown Advisory reported 13,815 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Leisure Cap Management reported 0.76% stake. Amer Bancorporation owns 51,524 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company holds 731 shares. 102,063 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stifel reported 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Altfest L J And Com Inc stated it has 16,729 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.93% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,136 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 16,971 shares. Chem Commercial Bank holds 61,366 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strategic Advsr Lc has 0.35% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,292 shares.

