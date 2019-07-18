Intersect Capital Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $350,857 as Stock Value Rose; Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fidelity Southern (LION) Holding by $488,700; Shares Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $29.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1962.31. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 640.49% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III also bought $11,990 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.91 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.