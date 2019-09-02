Intersect Capital Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Inc stated it has 569 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 94,353 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marco Inv Mngmt Llc owns 52,735 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Thompson Mgmt has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,736 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Llp has 3.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3.37M shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 183,192 shares. Primecap Ca has 137,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston Intl Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 140,908 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2,811 shares. 1St Source Bancshares invested in 0.52% or 55,611 shares. Old National Natl Bank In reported 9,461 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America accumulated 2,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.27% stake.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 25,000 shares to 155,400 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

