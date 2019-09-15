Intersect Capital Increased Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $347,648 as Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 6,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 11,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 125,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 272,310 shares to 282,193 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH) by 3,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fidelity Inc accumulated 58,480 shares. Palladium Prns Lc owns 204,121 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 3.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moors & Cabot stated it has 122,997 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Middleton And Co Ma holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,337 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated owns 4,735 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 1.96% or 10.56M shares in its portfolio. Baltimore reported 80,825 shares. Moreover, Btr Capital has 1.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

