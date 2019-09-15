Intersect Capital Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $360,890; As Hexcel New (HXL) Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 2,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 412,456 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 362 shares. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Primecap Ca has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,820 shares. Swedbank invested 1.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability invested 3.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Webster Bancorporation N A invested 0.76% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Millennium Mngmt reported 1,509 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 8.21M shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 3.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,500 shares. Trust Inv Advisors reported 2,760 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 153,591 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 69,400 shares to 380,592 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).