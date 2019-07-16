Intersect Capital Increased By $456,165 Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Covered By 0 Bulls

Intersect Capital Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 185.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc acquired 4,185 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 6,445 shares with $704,000 value, up from 2,260 last quarter. American Express Co now has $107.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sainsbury J PLC had 34 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 215 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Berenberg downgraded J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) rating on Thursday, February 21. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 235 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 230 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Upgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

The stock increased 1.10% or GBX 2.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 202.6. About 2.91 million shares traded. J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Could the Sainsbury’s share price ruin your Stocks and Shares ISA? – Motley Fool UK” on May 17, 2019.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.48 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Retail Â– Food; Retail Â– General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as offers organic produce under the Food to Go and FreeFrom names.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, March 4. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $131 target. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target.