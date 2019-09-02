Intersect Capital Increased American Express Co (AXP) Position By $456,165; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Sellers Increased By 21.32% Their Shorts

Intersect Capital Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 185.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc acquired 4,185 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 6,445 shares with $704,000 value, up from 2,260 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) had an increase of 21.32% in short interest. STLD’s SI was 5.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.32% from 4.21M shares previously. With 2.74M avg volume, 2 days are for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD)’s short sellers to cover STLD’s short positions. The SI to Steel Dynamics Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 13.34% above currents $120.37 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bar Harbor Trust Svcs reported 4.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1.09M shares. Clark Mgmt Gp reported 346,598 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 1.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.99% or 50,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 0.16% stake. Overbrook has invested 0.97% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.57% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,226 shares. Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.82% or 72,773 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 9,369 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,062 shares. Rockland Trust reported 6,169 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Llc accumulated 19,120 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Steel Dynamics, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 22,600 shares. Bogle Mgmt L P De holds 0.09% or 31,600 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 20,540 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 824,686 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 279,410 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 268,853 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 239,360 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce stated it has 638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 1,300 shares stake. Waverton Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Korea Inv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Spc Fincl owns 22,389 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 1.65 million shares. Natixis reported 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 5,740 shares valued at $149,986 was bought by Pushis Glenn. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31.