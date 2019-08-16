Intersect Capital Has Upped American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $456,165; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Holder Leuthold Group Cut Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 747,790 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 47,007 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 48,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $247.03. About 858,449 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares to 29,224 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.38 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

