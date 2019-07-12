Intersect Capital Has Raised Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Market Valuation Rose; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Has Boosted by Spitfire Capital Llc

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 425,046 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: VBR Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Glenmede Na reported 1,411 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 54,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.86 million shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd reported 1.23% stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 642,849 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 478,787 shares. Federated Pa owns 441,579 shares. 75,329 are held by Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 12,993 shares. 46,053 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 85,668 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0% or 9,780 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brookstone Capital stated it has 2,620 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 2,293 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartford Management accumulated 3,827 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd reported 191,389 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,570 shares. Thompson Inv reported 0.18% stake. Chesley Taft & Associates Lc reported 99,617 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,160 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 16,756 shares. Scotia Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct stated it has 6,159 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 2,534 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co reported 149,216 shares.