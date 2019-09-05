Intersect Capital Has Raised Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Rose; Meritage Group LP Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43 million, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $37.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.2. About 2.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 3.53M shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 3,422 shares. 493 were reported by Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard Inc reported 4,810 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 3,758 shares. Goodman Corporation holds 4,888 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. 5,067 were reported by Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership. Baldwin Inv Limited stated it has 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 3,866 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd (Wy) reported 952 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 6,127 shares. Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,510 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 29,560 shares. Natixis invested in 2.13% or 190,434 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $189.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 660 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has 0.99% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,015 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Todd Asset Limited Liability reported 1,715 shares stake. Central Bancorp has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 172,610 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 15,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 610 shares. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Schulhoff And has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mairs & Pwr reported 1.84% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meiji Yasuda Life Com owns 29,683 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 949,268 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.