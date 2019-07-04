Intersect Capital Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Suvretta Capital Management Has Upped By $10.24 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 23.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 89,800 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 473,800 shares with $54.31 million value, up from 384,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $24.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 1.57M shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Intersect Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 1,498 shares with $2.67 million value, down from 1,695 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $960.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74 million worth of stock or 4.80M shares. $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.