Intersect Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Value Rose; Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Stock Price Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Stake

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 2.85M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 20,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.44M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 1.20M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 844,360 shares to 19.00M shares, valued at $58.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Four Corners Property Trust by 26,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,571 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).