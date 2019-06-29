Intersect Capital Has Lifted Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Position by $61.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34M shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 5.97 million shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 276,035 shares. Schroder Investment Gru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Thompson Invest Management has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 482,058 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity has 7,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel reported 1.55% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 190,155 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Gfs Advsr Lc invested in 10,538 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi has invested 2.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). White Pine Capital Limited invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru has 55,792 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 16,382 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And owns 5,458 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 1.13 million shares stake.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.