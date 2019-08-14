Intersect Capital Has Increased Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165; Marshall Wace Llp Increases Holding in Live Nation Ente (LYV)

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Ente (LYV) by 207.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 76,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 113,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 36,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Ente for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 676,016 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.