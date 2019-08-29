Intersect Capital Has Increased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 1.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 7.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.