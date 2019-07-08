Intersect Capital Has Increased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Price Rose; As Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Stock Value Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 469.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 222,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 612,725 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.06. About 2.32M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 230,400 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $55.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 319,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (Put) (NYSE:W).

