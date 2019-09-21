Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) as Stock Price Declined; Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding as Stock Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 453,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, down from 521,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14,480 shares to 257,388 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 156,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $201.78 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 72,909 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.57M shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 93,911 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 448 shares. Veritable LP owns 3,992 shares. 3,498 were reported by Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 228,276 shares. Ifrah Finance invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 19 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 3,924 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 220,253 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bridges Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 8,748 shares. Peoples Financial Serv stated it has 100 shares. Victory Management holds 0.1% or 555,927 shares.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,765 shares to 482,160 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

