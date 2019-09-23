Intersect Capital Has Decreased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $351,390; Enbridge (ENB) Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Cut Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,390 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemical Commercial Bank accumulated 8,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Albert D Mason reported 26,395 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). St Johns Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt owns 1,590 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 6,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,000 are held by Leavell Mgmt Incorporated. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 67,620 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.44% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Interstate State Bank holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Credit Suisse Ag owns 542,318 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 211,216 shares to 368,153 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 66,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

