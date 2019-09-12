Intersect Capital Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Cyrusone (CONE)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Cyrusone Inc (CONE) investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 162 funds started new and increased positions, while 118 cut down and sold holdings in Cyrusone Inc. The funds in our database reported: 106.18 million shares, down from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cyrusone Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 89 Increased: 114 New Position: 48.

Intersect Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc sold 214 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 1,284 shares with $2.43 million value, down from 1,498 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $914.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.79. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. for 204,743 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 64,498 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.32% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 729,000 shares.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 170,938 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $102.53M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 21.21% above currents $1846.79 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.37 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.