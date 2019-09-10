Intersect Capital Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $456,165; Birchview Capital LP Lifted Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 269,784 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 3.42M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Swiss Bank reported 37,900 shares. Qs Lc has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Barclays Pcl invested in 0.01% or 87,238 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 6 shares. 95,556 are held by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 3,158 shares. Axa reported 29,755 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 14,613 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Eulav Asset holds 180,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,526 shares. Art Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 8,617 shares. 8,473 are held by Cap Fund.