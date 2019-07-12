Intersect Capital Decreased Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Wharton Business Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 536,813 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 15.76M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,340 shares to 8,005 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,316 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).