Intersect Capital Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Upped Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 311,509 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $23.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.49. About 839,046 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.75 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Lc reported 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Inv stated it has 46,416 shares or 13.8% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 752 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg holds 0.43% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Scharf Invs has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Group Limited Liability holds 44,980 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 264 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 5,067 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 703 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 266 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,694 shares to 926 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).