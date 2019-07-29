Intersect Capital Boosted Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Value Rose; Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 615,337 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 971,046 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.16% or 6,014 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.05% or 3,455 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 362,342 shares stake. Fincl Advantage owns 680 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4.52 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 85,290 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,251 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fairfield Bush reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 20,670 were accumulated by Old Dominion Capital Mgmt. South State reported 39,795 shares. 561,000 were accumulated by Rothschild Com Asset Management Us Inc. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3,706 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.22% or 7.27M shares. Numerixs Invest holds 62,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.