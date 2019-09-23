Intersect Capital Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $317,198; Grimes & Company Holds Holding in Kla (KLAC)

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,472 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 2.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 90,204 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 83,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $158.25. About 382,486 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) by 639,933 shares to 800,125 shares, valued at $23.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 71,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Lc stated it has 2,460 shares. National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,232 shares or 0.3% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 284,276 shares in its portfolio. Fil stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 0.07% or 134,910 shares. Moreover, Utd Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,186 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 101,564 shares. Andra Ap owns 47,900 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger holds 36,333 shares. Moreover, Interest Grp Incorporated has 1.89% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). First Mercantile Company stated it has 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cookson Peirce & holds 0.27% or 26,930 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 30,737 shares.

