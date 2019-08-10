Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $175.46 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 billion, up from 8,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 814,970 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Mngmt owns 16.47M shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 91,004 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 179,233 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 670,108 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.03% or 562,494 shares. 17,360 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Com. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 10,797 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 368,389 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 56,169 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 51,356 shares. Iberiabank has 68,775 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 1,110 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Churchill Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 37,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co holds 7,810 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate has 85,605 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 11,854 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 214,762 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 3,652 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated invested in 2,593 shares. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 23,405 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 9,722 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,160 shares. 13,922 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.08% or 89,261 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,752 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.84% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 39 shares to 640 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJK) by 23 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).