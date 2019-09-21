Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Market Value Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 161,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 26.15 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 52,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.52 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 4.16 million shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.75 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Way William J had bought 100,000 shares worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9. $47,500 worth of stock was bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.70M for 5.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.