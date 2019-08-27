Interpublic Group Of Co (IPG) Share Value Declined While Sun Life Financial Has Lifted Its Position; Rmb Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by $3.54 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 172.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 154,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 243,460 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 89,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 223,060 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (IPG) by 4434.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 46,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 47,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.75M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG)

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 34,557 shares to 23,307 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Glb Utl Inc Fd (DPG) by 104,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,798 shares to 13,791 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,564 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.